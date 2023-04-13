DeKalb County NAACP rallies for more from Board of Education

Finalist Dr. Devon Horton has faced much scrutiny from parents since the DeKalb County Schools Board of Education announced the vote last week.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County NAACP is now calling on parents to rally against a DeKalb County superintendent finalist in an effort to "put kids first."

This comes after sole finalist Dr. Devon Horton faced scrutiny from parents since the DeKalb County Schools Board of Education announced the vote last week.

Some parents are concerned about Dr. Horton's ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit at his last school district. Parents sounded off their concerns at a series of town halls that were supposed to give parents a chance to meet the finalist.

Parents even expressed how the process of naming the next superintendent feels rushed, with some questioning the board's selection process.

NAACP President Lance Hammonds said the organization will host two mass rallies.

One of the rallies will be held Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at one of the last Board of Education town hall meetings. The second rally will be held Monday, April 17 at the Board of Education meeting.

In a press release from the NAACP chapter, the organization said the DeKalb Board of Education has struggled over the last decade with their ninth superintendent hire.

"The purpose of these rallies is to demonstrate to the Board of Education that the community expects them to 'Put Kids First' and hire a superintendent and give them the time and the resources to make a difference," President Hammonds said.

"In our opinion, the revolving door of superintendents has been an impediment to the stability and academic progress of the school district."

Those interested in attending any of the rallies should visit here to learn more information.