'We need to find another candidate' | Parents grill sole DeKalb County Schools superintendent finalist at town hall meeting

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District introduced its sole superintendent finalist to families Wednesday. Some parents expressed concerns about an ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit in his last school district where he served as superintendent and said they believe the district can do better.

The first of three town hall meetings took place at Chamblee High School. Dr. Devon Horton told 11Alive he's confident he can lead the school district and work with those concerned parents.

“This process seems a little bit rushed," parent J. Max Davis said during the meeting.

That was just one of the heated exchanges between a parent and Dr. Horton, who's the only finalist selected by the DeKalb County School District Board of Education to run the district.

“This is my community," Davis said. "I went to high school here and graduated from Chamblee High School in 1988. I’ve got my kids here, and that’s why I’m here. I’m a concerned parent.”

Dr. Horton has served as the superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois since 2020. Davis is worried he doesn't have the experience to lead a larger district like DeKalb County.

“Our district is 900% bigger. We have 94,000 students, and his district has 6,400," Davis said.

Horton responded back.

“I’ve worked in districts a little bit larger and also led a school district during some really challenging times during COVID. The skills and talent needed to run a district like DeKalb can be lifted on in any spectrum," Dr. Horton said.

Another issue parents brought up is a federal lawsuit filed in 2021 accusing Dr. Horton of violating the Civil Rights Act by treating white students differently than students of color.

“When you just look at the data, there’s a clear disconnect in how students of color and marginalized students are performing academically," Dr. Horton said.

Other parents believe interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley should get the job.

“We need to find another candidate. The one that’s in there now is doing a fine job. We’re not in a rush. We don’t need this guy today," David Sample said.

“It’s not fair to the applicants the way our community is treating them and just dragging whatever information they can find into the news just to stir up the soup," said Helen Brownell, a parent.

School districts must allow for 14 days of public input before finalizing an agreement with a new superintendent under Georgia law.

