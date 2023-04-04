?DeKalb County Board of Education announces sole finalist for superintendent

Dr. Devon Horton was chosen to become the new superintendent after he became the top candidate following a “fair and robust selection process,” a release stated.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education has announced the sole finalist in the search for the county's next school superintendent.

Dr. Devon Horton was chosen to become the new superintendent after he became the top candidate following a “fair and robust selection process,” which was conducted with the help of the Georgia School Boards Association, according to a release.

Horton's selection comes after the previous DeKalb County superintendent was terminated in 2022, following a vote conducted by the board.

The decision to relieve former Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris of her position took place after Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods issued a scathing letter back in 2022, scolding the DeKalb school board for not taking action to improve conditions at Druid Hills High School.

Last year, videos from students went viral after they exposed mold, a sewage leak and crumbling walls at the high school.

Following Watson-Harris’ termination, Dr. Vasanne Tinsley was appointed interim superintendent. Now, Horton will take the helm.

With more than two decades of experience in education leadership, Horton has held several leadership roles, both in Kentucky and Illinois. He was recently named “Superintendent of the Year” for his work at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Evanston, Illinois, according to the release.

There, he helped to create programs and academic centers that “supported Black and Latinx students’ academic growth.” In addition to his work with students, Horton also established teacher residency programs during his time as superintendent, the release said.

The newly-selected candidate will talk with district employees, students and community members from April 12 through April 14. Three town meetings will be held and he will visit schools in each region, the release said.