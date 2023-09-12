Atlanta Braves to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture with annual Los Bravos Night

The Braves will be sporting Los Bravos jerseys as they face the Chicago Cubs.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hispanic Heritage Month is on the horizon and the Atlanta Braves are bringing back a beloved tradition to help celebrate.

The Braves will host its seventh annual Los Bravos Night on Sept. 28 when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park at 7:20 p.m.

Celebrations will highlight the impact of the Hispanic and Latino communities in Braves Country, complete with pre-game festivities and recognizing the iconic Latino talent on the team.

"Come ready to celebrate the diversity of Latin culture and enjoy a fun-filled night at the ballpark," the event description reads.

There will be new merchandise to rep the Braves - and Atlanta's hometown team will wear their red Los Bravos jerseys.

Fans can also partake in Roberto Clemente Day on Sept. 19.

Major League Baseball uses the day to honor the legacy of the 15-time All-Star and Hall of Famer who died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972. The Puerto Rican baseball star and philanthropist was en route to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

On Sept. 19, the Braves will also release a Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead.

Those interested in tickets for Los Bravos Night or Roberto Clemente Day at Truist Park can click here.