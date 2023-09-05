Celebrate Puerto Rican culture in Atlanta with chefs cooking this delicious cultural dish

The event takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrates a fusion of African and Caribbean flavors.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is celebrating National Mofongo Day and wants others to take a bite out of Puerto Rican culture.

Nine chefs from around the country will make their way to Atlanta on Sept. 24 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and a Boricua staple.

Founding National Mofongo Day Chef Jose Mendin will show how mashed plantains can be just as diverse as the people eating them. Mendin will be joined by El Super Pan Latino Kitchen & Bar Chef Hector Santiago at The Battery Atlanta. The event starts at 5 p.m.

“National Mofongo Day is a culinary voyage that marries the robust flavors of Mofongo with the culinary artistry of distinguished chefs, immersive cocktail journeys, and the finest Spanish wines,” Santiago said in a news release.

Featured chefs will also be adding to the menu. The event is for Boricuas and foodies alike.

Miami Chef Zapata of Phuc Yea, Xavier Pacheco of Bacoa & Los Guapos in Puerto Rico, Fernando Desa of Goya Foods in New Jersey and Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog in Minnesota will be cooking it up at The Battery.

Atlanta chefs Andre Gomez of Jose Sucio, Julio Delgado of Fogón and Lions and host chef Santiago Gomez of Palo Santo will be welcoming the visiting chefs and giving them a taste of the Peach State.

They'll all share their take on mofongo - a popular Puerto Rican dish made with fried green plantains, mashed with crispy pork skin (chicharrones) and fresh garlic. Intentionally selected to be part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the dish fuses African and Caribbean flavors. With a history spanning nearly 150 years, Mofongo is an excellent cultural introduction to a slice of Puerto Rico.

Ten percent of ticket sales will support Ser Familia, an Atlanta nonprofit that provides much-needed mental health services to the Hispanic community.