Local trans-led organization to celebrate Mexican holiday tradition known as Posada

To celebrate the Christmas season, Community Estrella will host "La posada Trans Queer," their version of the traditional Posada Navideña.

ATLANTA — A local trans-led organization is returning to its roots Friday to partake in a Mexican holiday tradition known as Posada.

Mexican-born activist Estrella Sanchez is the CEO of Community Estrella, a nonprofit that advocates for the human rights of the BIPOC Trans community in Atlanta.

To celebrate the Christmas season, Community Estrella will host "La posada Trans Queer," their version of the traditional Posada Navideña.

"Posada Navideña" celebrates the journey of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem. The Mexican and Central American holiday features dancing, piñatas, and whistle-blowing with religious origins. Community Estrella's celebration will take place at 3292 Laventure Dr. on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.