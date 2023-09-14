Man who cuts lawns for the elderly and disabled honored for community service work

Jarvis Drake, who relocated to Buckhead after growing up on the south side of Atlanta, has a deep affection for the area.

ATLANTA — A Buckhead resident and lawn care business owner has been honored by the Department of Public Works for his outstanding efforts to beautify the neighborhood.

Jarvis Drake, who relocated to Buckhead after growing up on the south side of Atlanta, has a deep affection for the area. Determined to make a positive impact, he found his calling in lawn care.

"I always wanted to give back, but I just didn't know how," Drake said.

The Department of Public Works recognized him for mowing several abandoned and overgrown lots in the area. Previously, 11Alive brought viewers Jarvis Drake's story about his work in Buckhead.

"Everybody always waits till they get money and give back. I just wanted to find a different way," Drake said. "And I had a lawn care business, so I was like, why not try to get involved in the community?"

Notably, Drake also tends to neglect lots and sidewalks, recently rejuvenating a busy area on Northside Drive. His mission is not solitary, as he credits his girlfriend, Diamond Owens, as the glue behind their operation.

"We're best friends, and we're partners. We're in a relationship, and we work together, but we're so much more than that, and I don't think I'd want it any other way," Owens commented in a previous interview with 11Alive.