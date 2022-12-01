Your generous donation can help provide necessary meals for seniors.

ATLANTA — Meals on Wheels Atlanta does such important work for seniors in the metro Atlanta community. They work every day to ensure that no senior goes hungry, which is an unfortunate reality.

Seniors in our community face extreme challenges such as disability, poverty and isolation -- all exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest statistics reveal that 70% of seniors that Meals on Wheels Atlanta serves rely on the service as their only source of food. Meals on Wheels is the difference between an empty plate and a nourishing meal.