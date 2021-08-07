Blank Foundation to fund Pro Football Hall of Fame fellowship for HBCU grad

It was announced as a gift to former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue on the occasion of his induction into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

ATLANTA — The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced on Saturday that it will be funding a fellowship at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Oh., for a recent HBCU graduate.

The fellowship, named the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship for pioneering Black quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, will allow for a young professional to "perform a variety of tasks at the Pro Football Hall of Fame by completing rotations through various departments," according to a release.

Fellows will "work on a multitude of projects, tasks and initiatives with the goal of advancing their careers in the sport of professional football."

The first fellow was Akil Bount, son of Hall of Famer Mel Blount, and he is now a full-time employee with the marketing team at the Hall of Fame.

The Blank Foundation characterized the donation as a gift to former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

“His impact on the game during his tenure as commissioner is immeasurable. Simply put, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without him. On behalf of everyone with the Atlanta Falcons, we congratulate him on the much-deserved enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Blank said in a statement.