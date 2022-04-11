Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius

The Migos rapper was just 28 years old. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans all over the world are remembering his contribution to the music industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry.

In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting has attracted nationwide headlines as his hometown mourns the loss. The tragedy has the city reflecting on his legacy and the impact the young, 28-year-old rapper left behind.

The Migos rap group was permanently bonded by a bloodline and their love for music. The nephew, uncle and cousin became hip-hop’s favorite trio, managing to build their dream from scratch by any means necessary.

In 2009, the group started rapping together. In 2012, their song “Bando” proved to be an internet sensation, helping them get recognition. In 2013, Migos released what would become a Billboard hit single, “Versace.”

In 2015, their song “Look At My Dab” started a nationwide dance craze. 2016, the group released the popular “Bad & Bougee” song, which would prove to be a major mainstream success.

That same year, Offset told 11Alive during an interview, “We're number one in the world right now! That way!”

The Berkmar High School students became global superstars, with their careers chronicled throughout the last decade.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens made a heartfelt plea via Instagram to share the impact the group has made on the hip-hop industry and the legacy that Takeoff leaves behind.

The young artist stood out with his deep-toned delivery and his lyrical wordplay. The music industry is remembering how he helped to stamp a signature flow that would pave a new era of hip-hop music.

Takeoff recently spoke on the credit he deserves in the hip-hop industry.

“Time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I’m not here,” he said during a Drink Champs interview.

The young star influenced the culture, helping to revolutionize the sound of hip-hop, all before the age of 30. Fans say it's a legacy that will continue to soar like a rocket.