It is being held May 21 at 8 a.m. at the Marietta Square.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is hosting it's annual Kettle Krush 5K on Saturday in Marietta.

According to its website, the organization works to "raise awareness for The Salvation Army and to “krush” poverty, homelessness, and human sex trafficking, and support veterans and youth enrichment in metro Atlanta."

11Alive is a proud partner of the Salvation Army.