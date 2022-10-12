Funeral and march for 12-year-old shot and killed near Atlantic Station

A 12-year-old, Zyion Charles, died that night in the incident. Another 15-year-old was killed, and four others were injured.

ATLANTA — Friends and family prepare to say their final goodbyes to a 12-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this month near Atlantic Station. A march is planned afterward to raise awareness about gun violence.

Zyion Charles was shot and killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station on Nov. 26. A 15-year-old named Cameron Jackson was also killed in the attack. Deerica Charles, the mom of Zyion Charles, said she "called everybody I could" to try to get her son back on a safe path - even the police.

"I tried," she said in tearful comments to the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee. "I called police on my son... I called the police several times, I said could y'all please lock my son up, lock him up so he can know how it feels to be set down, please."

"They told me no, we cannot help you," she added.

Who were the victims?

Two kids were shot and killed in the shooting. A 12-year-old, Zyion Charles, died Saturday night in the incident. The second victim who died, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, was initially in critical condition after the shooting. Four others were injured.

Zyion's mother, Deerica Charles, gave emotional remarks earlier this week before the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee describing her efforts to steer her son away from a path of dangerous behavior. She said he had been involved in groups breaking into cars, an increasingly common form of street crime in Atlanta.

"I tried, y'all. I called the police office almost 30 times in the last two years, and they told me they can't do nothing. I said he's out and breaking into these folks' cars, can you please get him off the street," Deerica said.

Jackson's family described him as a teen who loves science, animals, cooking and riding dirt bikes. He also had been practicing boxing since he was just 9 years old.

More on the case

Police initially said the shootout stemmed from the two groups originally escorted off the Atlantic Station property due to unruly behavior and curfew violations at the complex. But APD later confirmed they believed the shooting was gang-related.