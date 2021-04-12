65 women entrepreneurs set up shop at Latin American Association's first-ever Holiday Market

The vendors were all products of the association's entrepreneurship program.

ATLANTA — For years, the Latin American Association has hosted an incubator for women-owned businesses. This year, the organization decided to try a new method of helping the budding entrepreneurs in their program.

The LAA hosted its first-ever holiday market at the headquarters on Buford Highway Saturday morning. Music, the smell of pastelitos, and a photo booth greeted people walking in.

"This is a Christmas event. 65 women entrepreneurs have their business here," said Mónica Cucalón, managing director of economic empowerment at the LAA.

All of them were graduates of the organization's entrepreneurial economic empowerment initiative. One of those businesses was La Catrina LLC. The jewelry company was started by Lucille Segovia four years ago when she completed the program.

"It was really helpful because they give you all the basics I mean, especially when you’re starting, you don’t know the economic part, how to incorporate, I mean it’s the whole nine yards," she said.