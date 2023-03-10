'You could start a tire shop' | What can you do if a neighboring property has trash piling up?

11Alive got answers for a Westwood resident whose neighboring property had tires and furniture stacking up.

ATLANTA — A Westwood resident reached out to 11Alive and said he is tired of seeing tires, needles and furniture stacking up on a neighboring property - despite a "no dumping" sign.

Local Metro Atlanta resident Zach Navejas said he has seen many people throwing those things across a fence into the Westview Cemetery just feet from his home.

"There's actually an old dryer machine right there," he said, listing items he could see while walking through his neighborhood along Ferris Street and Westwood Avenue. "Looks like we have a couch, maybe the top of a recliner. You could probably start a tire shop in this place."

Navejas, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2017, said he had seen it all.

"I’ve seen needles, I’ve seen people throw a dead chicken over the fence. We’ve seen people back up a U-Haul, hit the fence, and push furniture out," he added.

He said he’d contacted the cemetery multiple times, hoping his neighbor would clean up the trash, with no luck.

So 11Alive spoke with Westview staff and contacted Councilwoman Andrea Boone, representing this district.

Cemetery staff explained they have many neighbors along their 600 acres, and with many of those homes undergoing renovations, their property has become a hot spot for dumping.

After 11Alive reached out, Westview Cemetery cleaned up the mess, but the staff and Navejas agreed they needed to install cameras to catch and fine people making the mess.

The "no dumping sign" reads that people could face a "maximum penalty of $1000 and / or 60 days in jail" if caught in the act. But Navejas said they hardly ever get caught, and Westview staff agree they need help catching the individuals.

“It's just frustration that people would do this in the first place," Navejas said.

According to Atlanta attorney Jonathan Neville, who commented on an article on the Super Lawyers website, a dispute like this falls under Georgia’s "nuisance law."

Georgia law defines "nuisance" as "anything that causes hurt, inconvenience or damage to another." The website adds that it's a pretty broad concept and subject to interpretation. "What might be fine or even appealing to you may be bothersome to your neighbor. To be considered a nuisance, an act doesn’t have to be illegal," the website reads.

If you’re having a similar problem next door, Neville recommends discussing it and documenting everything. If you’re part of an HOA, reach out to them. And if they’re not receptive, contact your county’s code enforcement, which also played a role in getting Westview Cemetery to clean this up.