ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in a shopping plaza on the city's westside.

APD confirms the shooting took place around 6 a.m. Sunday in front of a restaurant at the Quality Plaza on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Investigators believe an argument turned physical and at some point one man was shot. Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the incident.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect but believe the shooter is known within the community.

