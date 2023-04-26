Security guard in custody after dispute leads to shooting inside Greenbriar Mall, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A security guard was taken into custody after police say he shot a man multiple times during a dispute inside Greenbriar Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, the location of the mall, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Atlanta Police said one of its officers was working an extra job at the mall and heard gunshots ring out at the same time they received reports of a person shot.

After officers arrived, their investigation led them to discover a private security guard and another man were involved in an argument inside a store at the mall. The dispute escalated and the security guard shot the man several times, according to police.

A spokesperson for Hendon Properties, the managing partner of the mall, said the shooting happened inside Nacirema, a men's clothing store. Officials said APD responded quickly and was able to take the suspect into custody. The victim received medical attention at the mall and was then taken to the hospital.

They also stated that the dispute never moved into the mall's "common areas" and everyone inside the mall was safely evacuated. The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day and will re-open Thursday resuming normal hours.

An employee at the mall said she heard a loud bang when she was in the back of the store and walked to the front where she saw the commotion and a man who had been shot.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.