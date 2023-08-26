$1 million jewelry heist suspects apprehended: Multi-state operation cracks the case

All three were arrested out of state, with two being in Florida. They were all charged with one count of felony burglary in the first degree.

CANTON, Ga. — Authorities have made arrests in the ongoing investigation into the daring Kay Jewelers burglary that left the store ransacked with over $1 million worth of precious merchandise missing.

It happened back on January 4 at the jewelry location on Cumming Highway

Canton Police Department said detectives pieced together evidence since the incident and obtained arrest warrants for three suspects allegedly linked to the heist. With help from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, all three individuals are now behind bars.

"I appreciate the dedicated efforts of our Criminal Investigations Division along with the assistance of fellow law enforcement organizations," Canton Police Chief Stephen Merrifield said. "Hopefully, this will serve as a warning to those considering committing crimes in our area that we will tenaciously pursue them until justice is delivered."

The arrests mark a milestone in what had been a perplexing case for the Canton Police Department. Canton officers said the thieves cut into the store's roof for entry.

This incident also prompted a broader investigation into similar burglaries across the metro Atlanta area, revealing potential links between different cases. In partnership with other jurisdictions, Canton Detectives are continuing their efforts to unravel any likely criminal networks involved.