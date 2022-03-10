12th person convicted in connection to multi-state dog-fighting, drug distribution ring

The ring extended into two other states. Investigators said they found more than 150 dogs involved.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is the 12th person convicted in a multi-state dog-fighting and drug distribution ring, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia said.

The 40-year-old man faces a maximum sentence of 5-year imprisonment followed by 3-years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

He pleads guilty to a conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

Investigators have worked to lock away those involved in this criminal organization that both distributed cocaine and organized a dog-fighting ring based out of Roberta, Georgia.

This operation extended outside of middle Georgia, into the northern regions of the state, Florida and Alabama, said the release, from May 2019 to February 2020.

Law enforcement executed 15 residential search warrants where they seized over 150 dogs, which they said were being used for organized dog-fighting. Investigators charged 11 people with various crimes, plus three other people, including the 40-year-old.

He communicated with another co-conspirator, about fighting and breeding dogs. Investigators said they talked about how the "dogs mauled and killed as a result of fighting, sharpening a dog’s teeth for fighting purposes, cash prizes for fights and various topics detailing the business and the brutality of dogfighting."

Investigators searched his Macon home on February 26, 2020, and found 13 mix-breed dogs that had scarring consistent with dog-fighting.

They also found a digital scale, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes and different types of medical supplies used for treating animals for injuries sustained from dog-fighting.

Others convicted and sentenced:

A 46-year-old, from Talbotton, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 210 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

A 51-year-old also from Talbotton was sentenced to serve 135 months of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

A 41-year-old, from Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution.

A 38-year-old from Woodland, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

A 39-year-old from Phoenix City, Alabama, was sentenced to serve 97 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

A 50-year-old from Suwanee, Georgia, was sentenced to serve the maximum of 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and must pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

A 27-year-old from Roberta, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 48 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to the use of a communication facility.

A 42-year-old from Shiloh, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

A 39-year-old from Preston, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

A 55-year-old from Reynolds, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 21 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

A 25-year-old, from Fort Valley, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to the use of a communication facility.