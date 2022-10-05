2 arrested in 'largest fentanyl seizure in White County,' officials say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
The investigation involved multiple agencies, and on Sept. 25, agents seized:
- Over 168 grams of fentanyl
- 500 grams of methamphetamine
- 60 grams of cocaine
- 14 grams of ecstasy
- 103 grams of Alprazolam, which is a benzodiazepine drug like Xanax
- Black tar heroin, no amount specified
- Crack cocaine, no amount specified
- Marijuana, no amount specified
Investigators said they also recovered a car that cost over $10,000. They estimate the street cost of all the drugs to be around $73,000.
A 39-year-old from Canton was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute for each drug found, according to the official report. They arrested a second man, who is 49 years old from Dawsonville, for trafficking methamphetamine.
