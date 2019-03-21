ATLANTA — Two men who police say left a 28-year-old dead after a shooting outside a Buckhead bar last month are now behind bars.

Investigators arrested Barrett Green, 24, and Rodney Hammond, 25, Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting.

It happened last month near the Hole in the Wall bar off Peachtree Road NW.

Police said an officer was working an accident in front of another business around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 9 when he heard several shots coming from a surrounding parking lot.

When the officer got to the lot, he found 28-year-old Sean Moboey, hurt from gunfire. They rushed him to the hospital, but he died from those injuries. Witnesses told police Moboey had gotten into an argument with three suspects before one of them took out a gun and shot him.

Family members provided a photo of Buckhead shooting victim Sean Moboey to 11Alive on Saturday morning.

Family photo

The suspects got away in a burgundy Nissan Altima - crashing into several cars in the lot before driving off. Police had been on the lookout for that car, and the suspects, since. Shortly after the deadly shooting, police released surveillance video and pictures of the suspects' distinct clothing, hoping that would help identify them.

Police were ultimately able to track down Green and Hammond. Police charged both with murder, while Green faces additional charges of hit-and-run, felony tampering with evidence and aiding or permitting another to escape.

Authorities took them to the Fulton County Jail where they were booked on the charges. Both were denied bond.