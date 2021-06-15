x
Crime

Police arrest 20-year-old in March murder at Atlanta gas station

APD homicide investigators arrested the 20-year-old suspect in Lithonia on Monday, June 14.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Atlanta Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Monday in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Claudly Jean Pierre. 

Officers responded to a gas station at 490 Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta around 9:30 p.m. on on Thursday, March 25 and found Pierre who had been shot. 

He was transported to Grady Hospital and later died from his injuries, according to APD. 

APD homicide investigators arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Lithonia on Monday, June 14. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges, police said.

The suspect is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail. 

