33-year-old driver cited after hitting Sandy Springs police officer on I-285

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer received non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning when her patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 285, investigators said.

The officer was inside her vehicle while investigating a crash on I-285 West near Roswell Road when her patrol vehicle was struck shortly after midnight, according to Sgt. Salvador Ortega.

Ortega told 11Alive News the officer's vehicle was on the right shoulder with its emergency equipment activated and fully visible when the incident occurred.

He said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries and released hours later.

A police investigation found that the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the officer was texting and driving at the time of the incident and claimed not to have seen the police vehicle prior to the crash.