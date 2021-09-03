Acworth Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Cobb Pkwy Credit Union of Georgia

Police said there were no injuries reported but they were told that he did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Officers with the Acworth Police Department are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Sept. 2 at the Credit Union of Georgia.

It happened at the location that's in 3100 block of Cobb Pkwy.

Victims reportedly stated to officers that a man entered the Credit Union with a gun and claimed to have an explosive device while demanding money.

The suspect in question is reportedly 6'2 to 6'4 in height, with olive-toned skin, a light beard, balding dark hair, and a medium to large build.

Victims also told police the suspect was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and dark pants, as shown in the photo below.

Luckily, police said there were no injuries reported but they were told that he did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.