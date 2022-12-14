DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted

Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson were accused of robbing and killing Jalloh at the Marathon gas station on Gresham Road in October 2019.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh.

The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson were accused of robbing and killing Jalloh at the Marathon gas station on Gresham Road.

Dorsey is currently being charged in the Fulton County YSL RICO charge case.

On Oct.15, 2019, the two waited for Jalloh to arrive at the gas station where they plotted to rob him because they knew he carried large amounts of cash, according to the office.

When Jalloh got to the gas station, Dorsey confronted him while Jackson was a lookout. The two struggled before Dorsey shot Jalloh in the chest. He later died on scene.

Jackson then stole a bag from Jalloh and ran off with Dorsey, according the DA.

Investigators said they were able to identify the two as suspects through searches of their homes, phones and social media video.

Jackson was arrested 10 days after the murder while Dorsey was taken into custody three months later.

Both Dorsey and Jackson were sentenced immediately following the verdict to five years in prison. The two were found guilty on malice and felony murder, Armed Robbery, and more.