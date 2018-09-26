MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. -- People across the country are still talking about Bill Cosby - a man who at one time was among the most powerful and beloved figures in the world of entertainment.

What little may have been left of that title disappeared on Tuesday as he became just another convicted sex offender waiting to be sentenced. But still, what awaits the fallen comedian now that a judge has decided his fate?

During the hearing, the judge ruled that Cosby was a violent sexual predator and sentenced Cosby to between three and 10 years in state prison. His attorney asked for bail pending the hearing - a request that was quickly denied.

The violent sexual predator designation gave the judge more solid reasoning for the state prison sentence and for denying bond the way he did because it means the person is a potential danger to the community who could victimize someone else.

Cosby was then handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom and then out the back exit where he was placed in a sheriff's office vehicle and taken to jail for processing.

He then posed for his new mugshot and was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. That's where he'll spend the next few days before heading to state prison.

TMZ reported that his first meal would be a chicken patty with gravy, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, iced tea mix, and vanilla pudding.

