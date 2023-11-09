Atlanta Police search for man suspected of stealing stove, fireplace

The man also tried to steal the home's A/C unit, according to investigators.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to track down a man officers said broke into a home and somehow stole a stove and an electric fireplace.

Investigators said the theft happened Sept. 5 at a home along Hyacinth Avenue NW, near Anderson Park and Frederick Douglass High School.

Security video from inside the home shows that the man entered the home just before 2 a.m. and he appeared to drag an item away. Police were able to snag a photo of the suspect from the video.

APD said he removed and took a stove and an electric fireplace. Police said he also damaged the A/C unit trying to steal it too.

Below is the surveillance video the homeowner shared with police.