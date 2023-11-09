Atlanta Police search for man suspected of stealing stove, fireplace

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to track down a man officers said broke into a home and somehow stole a stove and an electric fireplace.
Investigators said the theft happened Sept. 5 at a home along Hyacinth Avenue NW, near Anderson Park and Frederick Douglass High School.
Security video from inside the home shows that the man entered the home just before 2 a.m. and he appeared to drag an item away. Police were able to snag a photo of the suspect from the video.
APD said he removed and took a stove and an electric fireplace. Police said he also damaged the A/C unit trying to steal it too.
Below is the surveillance video the homeowner shared with police.
Officers are now trying to find the man. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case can reach out to the investigator at 404-546-5890. People can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org and reference case number 232480317.