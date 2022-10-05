Police release photos of man who stole thousands in jewelry from Lilburn pawn shop

The man stole over $21,000 in jewelry and $1,500 in cash, in addition to stealing 10 handguns from the pawn shop, police said.

LILBURN, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is still searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint in Lilburn on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to Cash American Pawn located at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn just after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday after a caller told 911 the store was currently being robbed.

The man entered the store with a black handgun and immediately told two employees he was committing a robbery, according to a statement from police. The suspect then walked both employees to the back of the store, where he allegedly zip-tied the two while making them lay face-down.

The man stole over $21,000 in jewelry and $1,500 in cash, in addition to stealing ten handguns from the pawn shop, police said.

The suspect had sunglasses, gloves and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery and was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, boots and a blue hat, authorities noted. He left the pawnshop driving a black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts or who sees him is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. The suspect may be armed and dangerous.