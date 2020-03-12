Athens-Clarke County Police investigating shooting that killed juvenile

Here is what we know.

ATHENS, Ga. — A shooting Thursday morning claimed the life of a juvenile, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

Details about the shooting are limited, as police continue to investigate.

Officers said it happened on Dec. 3 between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle around 9:30 a.m. They said the Clarke County coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The police department said in the news release their investigation is in its early stages, and further information is not currently available.

Information about a suspect or motive was not released.