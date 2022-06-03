4 shootings, 1 stabbing in different incidents overnight Saturday in Atlanta, police say

Three teens were among those shot which led to the death of a 16-year-old.

ATLANTA — There were at least four shootings and a stabbing overnight Saturday in the City of Atlanta -- one of which that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy. Atlanta Police officers were busy working multiple incidents from late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday as disputes turned to gunfire.

"This is individuals that engaged in a physical altercation and subsequent to that there was weapons that were brandished and shots that were fired," Woolfolk said on the scene of the teen's death. "So, once again, this is an escalated dispute that resulted in a 16-year-old being shot and killed."

The first happened around 9 p.m. when officers responded to 2500 Center Street in northwest Atlanta. A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition when he was shot during a dispute with another man, police said.

Just off Pryor Street near the Atlanta Fair around 9:30 p.m., police say a 14, 16 and 19 year old were shot when an altercation led to gunfire. The 16-year-old did not survive.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8th Street and Spring Street in Midtown. They say a woman was shot when she got into a fight with another man and woman. She was listed in stable condition.

Outside Vivide nightclub off Marietta Boulevard, police responded to a shooting where they located several shell casings and damage to some vehicles. They said there was no victim and witnesses were not being cooperative. A short time later, a man arrived at the hospital, but investigators were unable to speak with him due to his injuries.