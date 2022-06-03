1 shot at northwest Atlanta nightclub, police say

It is the latest shooting at an Atlanta nightclub.

ATLANTA — Shell casings littered the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning after a shooting left one person injured, police say.

It happened at Vivide off Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital. The condition of that person is not known.

"At the location officers found spent shell casings and damage to some vehicles from gunfire but there was no victim at the scene and bystanders were uncooperative," police said in a statement. "Later an adult male with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital but investigators were unable to speak with him at the time due to his injuries."

It is the latest shooting at a nightclub in Atlanta where there have been at least a half-dozen shootings since the new year.

Last year, the City of Atlanta enacted an ordinance to revoke the liquor licenses of clubs where repeat violent crimes make them a public nuisance.