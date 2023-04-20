Police suspect two deadly northwest Atlanta shootings are connected: APD

The two shootings appear to be connected after officers recovered a car they believe to be tied to both of the scenes. They were only a little over a mile apart.

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta following two deadly shootings on Thursday morning that police suspect are connected.

There are limited details at this time, but the shootings happened nearby in the neighboring Riverside and Scotts Crossing neighborhoods and appear to be connected.

One of the shootings happened at 2479 Abner Terrace NW location at 6 a.m. Police found one man who was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to officials. According to Google Maps, that address is the Flipper Temple Apartments.

Earlier this month, police said four people were shot, and at least one of them were killed at this apartment complex sparking concerns amongst parents.

The other shooting happened on 2030 Main Street NW, where officers located a man shot to death. Google Maps said the address is the One Riverside townhouse complex.

Authorities said both men were in their 20s.

Officials with the department said the two shootings appear to be connected after they recovered a car near the Flipper Temple Apartments, which they believe is connected to both scenes.

A resident, Lenox Saint-Germain, who lives in the neighborhood, said he woke up to the sound of blaring gunshots and police sirens.

“I was sleeping peacefully and heard a few gunshots go off in rapid succession then a car screech off. So naturally my wife and I got up and were trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Saint-Germain.

Several neighbors told 11Alive that the victim in the shooting on Main Street was killed by someone trying to steal his Red Camaro. Police have not confirmed that information at this time.

The investigation is currently active at this time. Police are asking anyone who might know anything about either shooting to call CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.