Atlanta Police search for Food Mart robbery suspects

Officers said their heist happened on May 14.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to track down two robbery suspects.

Police released photos of the men Monday. Officers said the pair held up the Food Mart at 12 Atlanta Avenue SW on May 14.

The suspect with the hat, police said, forced the store employee at gunpoint to open the register and gaming machines to swipe the cash inside. The second man served as the "lookout," according to investigators, during the heist.