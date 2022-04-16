Suspect shot and killed by officers after stabbing gas station clerk, Atlanta Police say

The victim, police said, was taken to the hospital with "multiple stab wounds."

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Saturday morning that a suspect was shot and killed by two officers who arrived on scene to a stabbing at a gas station on Cascade Road.

The officers were not injured. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. of the Criminal Investigation Division said the officers made entry into the gas station after a fight call - which then escalated to a person with a weapon call - and saw that "the suspect appeared to have the victim pinned to the ground."

Hampton said "verbal challenges of drop the weapon, drop the knife," were made, but the suspect did not comply. Both officers were said to have fired at the suspect, but police did not say how many times.

The victim, Hampton said, was taken to the hospital with "multiple stab wounds."

The incident began shortly before 5 a.m., according to police.

Atlanta Police Department Director of Public Affairs Chata Spikes earlier confirmed that windows blown out at the entrance of the gas station were because "officers used force to get into the building" as the doors were locked when they arrived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene, as is protocol with situations where police use their firearms, and in the lead of the investigation.

Police said they had several witnesses from the scene, though none who were inside the gas station store when the incident began. They said it was too early to yet tell if the incident began as a robbery.

Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen officers on scene at the BP gas station near Herring Road, as well as police tape establishing a perimeter. Police were also establishing a scene at the Wells Fargo bank across the street, though Spikes said it was too early to detail what might have occurred at that location.