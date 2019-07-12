ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Friday night.

Officers were called to 62 Harwell Ct. around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Investigators arrived to find a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in the driveway.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shots came from a small red sedan that was in the street at the time of the shooting. While they do not know the motive, they do believe the victim was targeted.

It's one of at least two deadly shootings that occurred in Atlanta in a little over an hour's time on Friday evening. Another was also reported on Cleveland Avenue in front of a strip mall. Officers arrived to find a woman found shot in the head and ultimately died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call the police or report tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

