Atlanta Police precinct, vehicle struck by gunfire on Saturday morning

Police have since found a vehicle that may be involved but no arrests have been made.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after hearing gunshots outside their own precinct only to find evidence that they may have been the target.

A spokesperson for the department said that officers inside the precinct for Zone 1 in the 2300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. reported that they heard two gunshots outside. Further investigation uncovered damage to the building and a vehicle as a result.

Witnesses told police that a man in a vehicle had driven by the building and fired some shots. Despite the gunfire, no one was injured, police said.

Following the details provided by the witnesses, police put out an alert for the vehicle which was later found in DeKalb County. Police said a man who was in the vehicle was detained but also said "no arrest had been made" as the investigation continues.

Police cautioned that the information they have so far is based on a preliminary investigation and suggested that details could change as they uncover more about the situation.