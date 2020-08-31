Bicyclist left in critical condition after hit-and-run on Northside Drive

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the victim.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a bicyclist was critically injured late Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash on Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta. According to Officer Anthony Grant, the wreck happened at the corner of Northside Drive and John Street.

Grant said that officers arrived at about 11:25 p.m., Sunday evening, and found the male victim, who he said had been struck while riding his bicycle. The victim was unconscious, but breathing when officers found him, Grant said. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Grant, the suspected vehicle involved in the incident had left the scene.

Grant said the preliminary police investigation indicates the victim was crossing the intersection when he was struck by the suspected vehicle, which he said was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, Grant said, and their investigation remains ongoing.