Bodycam footage: Atlanta Police enter foot chase, arrest convicted felon with firearm

The convicted felon was in possession of a handgun with a defaced serial number, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers released footage of them chasing a convicted felon on foot Thursday, April 7, ultimately discovering a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Around 7:45 p.m., an officer spotted a man near a parking park who had an active warrant for their arrest. The officer approached the suspect and informed him of the warrant, the police said.

The suspect attempted to run from the officer, who immediately chased him on foot. The officer arrested him a short distance away and discovered he had a bag with a loaded handgun inside.

Later discovered to be a convicted felon, the suspect had active warrants for probation violation and aggravated assault. He is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an altered item and obstruction of law enforcement.