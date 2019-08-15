FOREST PARK, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are investigating after a body was found in the bed of a truck Wednesday evening.

Forest Park Police said they were notified around 6 p.m. and responded to Southpoint Drive.

The scene is about seven miles away from the airport.

Sgt. Kelli Flanigan of Forest Park Police told 11Alive that they are still trying to notify the person's next of kin.

11Alive has a crew headed to the scene. We are working to gather more details about what happened.

