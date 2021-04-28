Both sheriff's deputies, 2 more victims dead after barricaded standoff in Boone

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office confirms the suspect is also dead after an hours-long standoff in the neighborhood that started Wednesday.

BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on Wednesday turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed Thursday two of their own died in the line of duty. They said two other victims and the suspect are also dead. Their names are not being released at this time.

The sheriff's office confirmed a sergeant and a deputy with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed while conducting a welfare check in the 530 block of Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina, Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Ward died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, while K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died at the scene.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said, in part, in a statement.

#Breaking: Watauga Co. Sheriff says 5 people are dead from this standoff and ambush. Both Deputy Fox and Sgt. Ward both died. The mother, father and suspect who was their son were all found dead.

According to authorities, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office went to the home at 9:44 a.m. because the homeowner and family were not responding to telephone calls and did not show up for work.

When arriving on the scene, deputies found all vehicles of those they were trying to contact parked at the residence. Once deputies went into the home, an unknown person fired shots toward the deputies, striking two of them.

After the scene became active, law enforcement in the Boone neighborhood ordered residents to shelter in their homes, with their doors locked and windows closed.

This alert went to a specific geographic area so we apologize this was vague. Please shelter in place in the Hardaman Circle area.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ON SCENE IN AREA. ALL RESIDENTS REMAIN IN YOUR HOME WITH DOORS AND WINDOWS CLOSED.

According to authorities, the suspected shooter was barricaded in the home and had been firing periodically in the direction of the officers. Law enforcement had the home surrounded and evacuated residents nearby the home in question.

Thursday morning brought new information: in addition to the deaths of the two Watauga County deputies, the sheriff's office confirmed the other two victims who died were a husband and wife who lived at the home. The suspect was a son to one parent and a stepson to another; the exact familial relationships weren't immediately clarified. Deputies report they knew the suspect, who was reportedly waiting for them and knew the deputies. Sheriff Len Hagaman told WCNC Charlotte an officer from the Boone Police Department helped a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent get Sgt. Ward out of the house, but the suspect reportedly shot at any law enforcement officers that made an approach. Hagaman said that the police officer was shot at and had a helmet on, which was hit by a bullet and protected the officer's head.

In total, the standoff resulted in five deaths: two sheriff's deputies, the two victims, and the suspect. As of writing, deputies did not reveal exactly how the suspect died.

Law enforcement from across the state stayed in the area during the standoff. Early in the morning on Thursday, our crews reported deputies had cleared out overnight. A growing memorial at the Watauga County Sheriff's Office for Sgt. Ward was seen, with candles and flowers laid on the ground. Around 1 a.m., a procession escorting Sgt. Ward through Boone took place, with officers driving down West King Street. The standoff had ended around that time.

A growing memorial paying tribute and honoring the late Sgt. Chris Ward who was killed in the line of duty while conducting a welfare checks. K-9 Deputy Logan Fox was also shot. We haven't gotten an update on his condition. Praying for comfort and healing to these families.

Procession of about 50 law enforcement squads escort Sgt. Ward thru Boone.

A woman who lives catty-corner to the home told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz said she had been in a single room in the back of her house all day and heard several shots ring out throughout the day.

The woman said she was acquainted with the husband and wife who lived in the home where the standoff happened and said the stepson lives there as well.

As the sun rose Thursday morning, a growing memorial could be seen outside of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. Flowers, candles, and even patches from other law enforcement agencies were laid at a memorial statue for other fallen officers.

