Boy injured after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A young boy was found shot at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday night, according to police.
It happened at the Oakland City West End Apartments on Oakland Lane.
Officers said the boy was alert when they arrived and paramedics took him to Grady Hospital.
Right now, police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.