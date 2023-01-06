17-year-old shot dead in Douglas County; 4 people arrested: Deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities announced the arrest of four individuals believed to be connected to a homicide in Douglas County that happened on Wednesday.
Brian Brown was 17 years old when he was shot and killed in the Bill Arp area of Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it, in collaboration with dedicated investigators, arrested these four people in connection to the crime on Thursday.
- Zayden Cooper, 17 years of age, Douglasville
- Angel Menchaca Hernandez, 21 years of age, Villa Rica
- Giovanni Omedeo, 20 years of age, Villa Rica
- Douglas Omedeo, 20 years of age, Villa Rica
Each of these individuals is now facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault related to the incident that claimed the life of Brian Brown, deputies said.
Not much information is known about the incident. Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call after 6 p.m. regarding a person shot. That's when they headed over to the Bill Arp area and discovered Brown. The office said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.