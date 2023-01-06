17-year-old shot dead in Douglas County; 4 people arrested: Deputies

Brian Brown was 17 years old when he was shot and killed in the Bill Arp area of Douglas County.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities announced the arrest of four individuals believed to be connected to a homicide in Douglas County that happened on Wednesday.

Brian Brown was 17 years old when he was shot and killed in the Bill Arp area of Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it, in collaboration with dedicated investigators, arrested these four people in connection to the crime on Thursday.

Zayden Cooper, 17 years of age, Douglasville

Angel Menchaca Hernandez, 21 years of age, Villa Rica

Giovanni Omedeo, 20 years of age, Villa Rica

Douglas Omedeo, 20 years of age, Villa Rica

Each of these individuals is now facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault related to the incident that claimed the life of Brian Brown, deputies said.