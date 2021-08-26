Wanted | Man allegedly tries to kidnap woman out walking dog in Brookhaven

Officers say they received a 911 call about a woman screaming.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man attempted to kidnap a 50-year-old woman who was out walking her dog in Brookhaven, according to officers.

Brookhaven Police are asking the community to help them find the man. They released a sketch of the wanted person on Thursday.

Officers said they responded to the area of Citadel Drive and Beech Haven Road on Sunday, Aug. 22, after receiving a 911 call about a woman heard screaming nearby.

When they arrived, the victim said she was walking on Citadel Drive when someone in a black car passed her slowly. She said the car turned on Beech Haven Road and stopped. When she walked passed, a man attacked her from behind.

The victim told police the man grabbed her and tried to pull her towards the car that was parked nearby. She was able to fight the man off.

Police said she had minor scratches and bruises from the attack.