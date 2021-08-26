Woman allegedly shot daughter's boyfriend, killed his sister in domestic dispute

A third person was also hurt.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police revealed more details about the Thomasville Heights shooting that left a 33-year-old woman dead and her brother injured earlier this week.

Police said the suspect in the case is the mother of the surviving sibling's girlfriend. They said a domestic dispute led to the gunfire.

APD said around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 24, they were called to the 400 block of Thomasville Blvd. The police report indicates a woman, later identified by the medical examiner as Chiemere Poole, was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report indicates Poole's brother was shot in the arm. In addition to his injuries, APD said they later discovered that a third person was also wounded during the incident. However, it's unclear at this time their relationship to the other victims and the suspect.

The 43-year-old woman accused of shooting her daughter's boyfriend and the others is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.