Teens wanted for Buckhead pool party shooting arrested in Paulding County, police say

The three were arrested Monday afternoon after an investigation.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase and investigation in Paulding County Monday led to the arrest of three teens. Atlanta police confirm the three are also connected to a shooting that happened outside the Peninsula Apartments in Buckhead on May 15.

The three were arrested Monday afternoon after an investigation into shootings in Paulding and Cobb counties.

As part of that investigation Cobb County officers conducted surveillance Monday at the Paulding County home on Nebo Road that was shot up during a drive-by on June 25.

While there, officers observed someone drive a red Honda Civic off the property.

When Paulding County deputies tried to pull the car over the driver sped away, eventually crashing and fleeing on foot. The driver of the Honda civic was caught and now faces nearly a dozen charges tied to the chase.

Back on Nebo Road, Paulding deputies and Cobb officers surrounded the home, calling the three suspects outside where they were arrested on warrants out of Cobb County and with APD.

Investigators said a search conducted of the home discovered multiple stolen firearms.

Jayla, who asked 11Alive to only use her first name, has lived at the Peninsula Apartments for about a year.

She said since the incident crime has not stopped.

"It’s becoming a norm though it’s not like a one off kind of thing like shootings are very very common in this area now."