CAIRO, Ga. — A south Georgia police chief has been arrested and jailed after an investigation brought about by the area district attorney.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Cairo Chief of Police Keith Sandefur on two counts of theft by conversion.

According to the GBI, District Attorney Joe Mulholland called for the agency's assistance after he received information regarding possible criminal activity involving the chief.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Sandefur allegedly purchased property and charged it to the City of Cairo," the GBI statement read. "The property was given to civilian associates of Sandefur, which has since been recovered by the GBI."

The GBI hasn't provided any details regarding what kind of property was given or if the alleged associates will also face charges.

In the meantime, the investigation is still ongoing. The findings will be turned over to the district attorney's office once it is completed. Anyone with information is asked to contact GBI Special Agent In-Charge Jamy Steinberg at 229-225-4090.

MORE HEADLINES

She gave birth to 150 puppies then was discarded. How Victoria's story could stop puppy mills

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old