Crime

Atlanta woman believed to have defrauded people of up to $250K, Tennessee sheriff's office says

Cannon County sheriff's office is searching for a woman wanted on four charges after defrauding multiple people in Georgia and Tennessee.
CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cannon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who they believe defrauded several people in Tennessee of up to $250,000. 

The suspect is believed to be working in conjunction with another woman posing as sisters. 

According to the sheriff's office, the woman appears to be a Black female with a medium build who is possibly in her late 20s to 30s. They add she is operating around the Atlanta area. 

In addition, the suspect has also been seen driving a Black Corvette and possessing a fake Tennessee Driver's license along with other sensitive personal information. 

She is wanted for felony theft, criminal impersonation, identity theft, forgery and possession of the stolen property. 

Police are asking those who spot the suspect not to approach as she should be considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call law enforcement immediately. 

All additional tips can be sent to Cannon County Sheriff's Office at (615)-563-1000. 

