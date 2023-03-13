Suspect wanted in Florida homicide case taken into custody after short pursuit: Cobb Police

Officers attempted a traffic stop near Cumberland Mall. After a short chase, they were able to catch up with the car and disable it on Cobb Pkwy near Akers Mill Road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami, Florida, sparked a short chase with police officers in Cobb County Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cobb County Police Department said its Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) system flagged the suspect's license plate. Officers said they were able to find the car near Cumberland Mall and they attempted a traffic stop. That's when the suspect took off, the police department said.

After a brief chase, one of the officers was able to stop the suspect's car by disabling it with his patrol car on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

"That officer received minor injuries from the airbag deployment in his patrol car and was transported to the hospital as a precaution," Cobb County Police said.

The suspect also received minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment before going to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to the police department.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you could see crime tape and two cars crashed into each other in front of a Chase bank.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.