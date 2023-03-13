Gwinnett Police announce 25 arrests linked to '56 Gang,' 'Drug Rixh' gangs

The arrests, the department said, are linked to the "56 Gang" and "Drug Rixh" gangs.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County on Monday announced more than two dozen arrests in a major gang case.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a release 25 members of the "56 Gang" and "Drug Rixh" gangs had been arrested as part of a 210-count indictment.

The department said allegations against those arrested include violations of the RICO Act, murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and numerous gun and car theft violations.

The department said there remains one outstanding defendant who hasn't yet been arrested, 22-year-old Khari Kelley who goes by an alias of RX Yano. They said they are looking for him on an active felony warrant.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kelley's whereabouts to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

According to GCPD, the case began in August 2021 during ongoing violence and multiple shooting cases between the "56 Gang" and "Blixtz" gang. While investigating the murder of an 18-year-old, the department said "numerous violent crimes were linked to the '56 Gang'... including multiple armed robberies, carjackings, aggravated assaults and more."

The case, the department said, was then turned into a RICO investigation in December 2021.

That result was "numerous members were charged with even more violent cases" and the discovery of the "Drug Rixh" gang's close ties to "56 Gang."

In January of this year, the top two leaders of the "56 Gang," an 18-year-old and 22-year-old, were arrested, as well as two of the highest ranking members of "Drug Rixh," a 24-year-old and 27-year-old.

The gangs' activity and RICO charges span across metro Atlanta, GCPD said, including as far as Carroll County.