Attorneys: Independent autopsy shows activist had hands up when fatally shot by officers at training center site

The family of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta. The autopsy and lawsuit will be discussed at a news conference Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A second, independent autopsy showed that Manuel Esteban Paez Teran’s hands were raised when officers shot and killed the protestor in January near the planned site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to lawyers representing the family.

Decatur-based attorneys Brian Spears and Jeff Filipovits plan to hold a news conference Monday to discuss the autopsy and a lawsuit Paez Teran's family filed against the City of Atlanta under the Georgia Open Records Act this week.

"Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted an autopsy on Manuel’s body, the agency refuses to release the report to Manuel’s family or to meet with them," Spears and Filipovits said in the news release. "Police claim that Manuel shot at officers, but videos released by the City of Atlanta include statements by police officers suggesting that friendly fire injured the officer shot during the raid."

The family filed the lawsuit after the GBI prevented the City of Atlanta from providing additional evidence around Paez Teran's shooting.

Attorneys for the family said the autopsy will show that Paez Teran was facing "multiple individuals who were firing weapons." Both of Paez Teran's palm show exit wounds, and the activist was "most probably in a seated position, cross-legged when killed."

11Alive requested a copy of Paez Teran's autopsy on Feb. 6. The GBI said the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office was in charge of the record. The county office told 11Alive that the report was not ready then. 11Alive has reached back out to both agencies to obtain a copy of the report.

The independent autopsy and statements from the Teran family dispute accounts from law enforcement that it was Paez Teran who shot first, wounding a member of the Georgia State Patrol before colleagues returned fire. The shooting occurred during a "clearing operation" at the site of the future training center, called "Cop City" by protestors, in January.

The GBI previously matched the bullet that hit the trooper to a gun recovered at the scene. The agency also provided documents showing Paez Teran purchased the firearm.

While state troopers aren't generally equipped with cameras, footage of the shooting released on Feb. 8 showed Atlanta police offers react to the shooting. The video did not directly show the shooting of Paez Teran.

A previous autopsy ordered by the family showed Paez Teran had been shot 13 times.

“Imagine the police killed your child. And now then imagine they won’t tell you anything. That is what we are going through,” Belkis Teran, Manuel’s mother, said in a statement.

Once officials release the autopsy being handled by the DeKalb County medical examiner, 11Alive will provide an update on the case.