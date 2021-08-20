Man shot by deputies after he threatens to blow them up, lights Molotov cocktail

It happened Thursday afternoon in Carroll County.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A man threatened to blow up deputies Thursday in Carroll County while they were serving a temporary protective order. After he began lighting a Molotov cocktail, authorities opened fire at the man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. off Park West Drive in Carrollton.

When Carroll County deputies arrived to serve the order, the 41-year-old man barricaded himself into his home and made the threats.

Deputies got a search warrant and continued negotiating with the man. At one point they began to deploy tear gas into the home.

Around 6:18 p.m., deputies were able to open the front door and that's when the suspect began lighting a Molotov cocktail, according to the GBI. Two Carroll County Sheriff's deputies opened fire multiple times, striking the man.

He was treated on scene and transported to Grady Hospital. His condition was not made available by the GBI. No deputies were injured.